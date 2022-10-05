OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 28th

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 80.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. State Street Corp raised its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 299,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

