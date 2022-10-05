Oiler (OIL) Price Hits $0.0695 on Top Exchanges

Oiler (OIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Oiler coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oiler has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Oiler has a market cap of $6.94 million and $25,066.00 worth of Oiler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oiler alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Oiler

Oiler was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Oiler’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Oiler’s official Twitter account is @OilerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oiler’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler is a protocol for blockchain native derivatives. Oiler team has in mind a very specific set of properties to call instruments ‘blockchain native’.1. The instrument can be priced without any external (off-chain) oracles2. The instrument can be settled without any external (off-chain) oraclesIn order to settle derivatives on-chain nowadays, Oiler team needs to ensure that the payout can be calculated entirely on-chain. At Oiler, they not only assume that we will not take off-chain data but also that there is no oracle hidden behind the layers of on-chain data sources that our smart contracts use.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.