OKC Token (OKT) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for $14.01 or 0.00069061 BTC on major exchanges. OKC Token has a total market cap of $247.08 million and $2.70 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,222 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKC Token (OKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. OKC Token has a current supply of 11,547,688 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OKC Token is 14.00607592 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,840,637.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.okx.com/okc.”

