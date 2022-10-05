Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $56.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OLN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.58.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Olin by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Olin by 37.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Olin by 547.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.