OLYMPUS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122,985.00 (OLYMPUS)

OLYMPUS (OLYMPUS) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One OLYMPUS coin can currently be bought for $49.82 or 0.00249276 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OLYMPUS has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. OLYMPUS has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $122,985.00 worth of OLYMPUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
OLYMPUS Coin Profile
OLYMPUS launched on March 22nd, 2021. OLYMPUS’s total supply is 278,652 coins. The official website for OLYMPUS is olympusdao.eth.link/#. The Reddit community for OLYMPUS is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLYMPUS’s official Twitter account is @OlympusDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling OLYMPUS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLYMPUS directly using U.S. dollars.
