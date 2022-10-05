OMG Network Reaches Market Cap of $240.66 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $240.66 million and $32.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00008496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00085706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007699 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.