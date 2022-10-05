OMNI – People Driven (OAI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OMNI – People Driven (OAI) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, OMNI – People Driven has traded 85.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMNI – People Driven coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMNI – People Driven has a market cap of $295.83 and $208,797.00 worth of OMNI – People Driven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010641 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMNI – People Driven Coin Profile

OMNI – People Driven’s total supply is 638,607,284 coins and its circulating supply is 205,326,097 coins. OMNI – People Driven’s official Twitter account is @OMNI_AI.

OMNI – People Driven Coin Trading

