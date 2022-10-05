Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.78 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $224.50 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.15 or 0.06686238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.