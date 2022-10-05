Opacity (OPCT) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Opacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $23,796.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s launch date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opacity is www.opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all.Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.