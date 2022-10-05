OptionRoom Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32,921.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $32,921.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom was first traded on July 22nd, 2021. OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room. The official website for OptionRoom is www.optionroom.finance.

OptionRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OptionRoom is a user governed oracle and forecast protocol built on Polkadot. OptionRoom has the ability to serve as an OaaS – Oracle as a Service where oracle requests are solved by governance. It allows users to create and participate in event derivatives that are pegged to real-world outcomes by governance consensus.Dual token model: ROOM serving as the utility token of OptionRoom and COURT serving as the governance token of the protocol. The governance token COURT can only be obtained by providing liquidity/”

