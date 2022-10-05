Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ORCL stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.66. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

