Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $4.49 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00023836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00144376 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.01775265 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbler (ORBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbler has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Orbler is 5.73594239 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,461,858.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbler.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

