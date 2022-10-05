Orca (ORCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $83.26 Million

Orca (ORCA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Orca has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and $3.54 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orca coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00004160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orca Coin Profile

Orca launched on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins. The Reddit community for Orca is https://reddit.com/r/orca_so and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orca is www.orca.so. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

