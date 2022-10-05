Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.88 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $67.61 million and $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,054.05 or 0.99997871 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002343 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063559 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004959 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

