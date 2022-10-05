Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00005585 BTC on exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.87 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 92,973,074 coins. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

