Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $105.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.21.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 157,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.