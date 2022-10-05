Osmosis (OSMO) Price Hits $1.09 on Major Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $308.17 million and $13.46 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a cryptocurrency . Osmosis has a current supply of 325,000,000 with 282,464,369 in circulation. The last known price of Osmosis is 1.09645243 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,194,013.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osmosis.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars.

