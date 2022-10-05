Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $67.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

