Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Up 8.5%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.91. Approximately 112,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,375,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,987,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

