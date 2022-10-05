OVR (OVR) Price Up 2.2% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003224 BTC on exchanges. OVR has a total market capitalization of $60.96 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OVR Coin Profile

OVR launched on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,463,348 coins. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

