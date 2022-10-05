Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,910,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 1.04% of Owl Rock Capital worth $50,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $162,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Trading Up 5.5 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.