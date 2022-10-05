Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $305,362.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,086.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00269405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00136835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.93 or 0.00726534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00607682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00608265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 60,171,651 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.