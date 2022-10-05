Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Susan G. Kim Sells 12,968 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 11.7 %

PACB stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.