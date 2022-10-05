Pacoca Market Cap Tops $1.09 Million (PACOCA)

Pacoca (PACOCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Pacoca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pacoca has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Pacoca has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $9,108.00 worth of Pacoca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pacoca alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004713 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.14 or 0.01599960 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pacoca Coin Profile

Pacoca is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2021. Pacoca’s total supply is 142,811,394 coins and its circulating supply is 123,107,414 coins. Pacoca’s official Twitter account is @pacoca_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pacoca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paçoca is a portfolio manager where users can track their DeFi assets, invest in smart vaults with compounding yields, and trade tokens at the best rates using the decentralized exchange aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pacoca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pacoca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pacoca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pacoca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pacoca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.