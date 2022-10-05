PacWest Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 7.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PACW. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 240,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 219,879 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.