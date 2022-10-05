Pakcoin (PAK) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $335,131.73 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020792 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00270158 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002128 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 77,006,874 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Pakcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pakcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.