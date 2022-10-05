Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

