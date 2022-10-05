Pando (PANDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.00 Million

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Pando has a total market cap of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pando has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Pando coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pando alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pando

Pando’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co/en/index.html#1st. Pando’s official Twitter account is @BrowserPando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pando

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando is a web 3.0 browser that has free VPN, mining rewards capabilities. Pando is designed to reward its users with financial rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pando and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.