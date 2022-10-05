Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Up 2.9 %

PZZA opened at $75.56 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 203,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.