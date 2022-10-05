Parallel (PAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,618.00

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Parallel coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parallel has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Parallel has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and approximately $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parallel Profile

Parallel’s total supply is 7,185,111 coins. Parallel’s official website is mimo.capital. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parallel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Parallel Protocol is a decentralized stablecoin issuance protocol on the Ethereum blockchain. Parallel stablecoins are decentralized, non-custodial, collateral-backed, and fully redeemable synthetic assets pegged to a fiat currency. Parallel stablecoins are kept stable by collateral locked in smart contract Vaults. At launch, the Parallel Protocol offers a single stablecoin called PAR which is pegged to the Euro. Over time, the Parallel Protocol will progressively decentralize itself, handing over control to a diverse community of people holding the MIMO governance token.The official Parallel ticker is “PAR” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “PARAL” is for CryptoCompare.com only.Telegram | Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parallel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

