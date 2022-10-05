Pastel (PSL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.04 Million

Pastel (PSL) traded up 60.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Pastel has a market cap of $3.30 million and $5.04 million worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded up 137.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010622 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pastel Profile
Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pastel Coin Trading
