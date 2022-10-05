Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,239. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 83.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.