Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

