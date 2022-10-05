Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 2,763 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 385,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.74.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

