Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.51 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

