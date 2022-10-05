Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Paychex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.39 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

