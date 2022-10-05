PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $1,348,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,062,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,096,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $1,324,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $937,500.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of PBF Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00.

PBF Logistics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.25. PBF Logistics LP has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,591,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 493,556 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PBF Logistics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PBF Logistics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.