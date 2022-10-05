pBTC35A (pBTC35A) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,072.00

pBTC35A (pBTC35A) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One pBTC35A coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00027465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pBTC35A has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. pBTC35A has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $45,072.00 worth of pBTC35A was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

pBTC35A Coin Profile

pBTC35A’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. pBTC35A’s total supply is 214,602 coins. pBTC35A’s official Twitter account is @MarsProject2020 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

pBTC35A Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The protocol consists of pBTC35A tokens and MARS tokens. Each pBTC35A token represents 1TH/s hashrate with pre-determined power ratio, mining rigs would be in Poolin Superhashrate’s custody during the life cycle. While net profit on wBTC would be distributed per minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pBTC35A directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pBTC35A should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pBTC35A using one of the exchanges listed above.

