PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PDC Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PDC Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.