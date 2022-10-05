PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in PDC Energy by 426.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 662,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

