Peanut (NUX) Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $135,657.21 and $210,479.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

About Peanut

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

