Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

PEAR opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. Pear Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,290,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,633 in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 233,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics by 6,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

