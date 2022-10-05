Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Phillip M. Miller Sells 4,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

PEB opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several brokerages have commented on PEB. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,182,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

