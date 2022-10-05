Peercoin (PPC) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $14.87 million and $5,469.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,792,723 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars.

