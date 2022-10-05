Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.66

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 93591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PTON. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 18.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth approximately $5,487,000. Amundi increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 283,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 515,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 224,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

