Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 17,292 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

