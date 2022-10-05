Pendal Group Ltd Buys 6,499 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.07% of West Fraser Timber worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WFG stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.60 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.77%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
