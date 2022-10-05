Pendal Group Ltd Has $12.73 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,434 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Popular worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.91. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

