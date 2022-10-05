Pendal Group Ltd Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 118,189 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.