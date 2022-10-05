Pendal Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 154.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,019 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GILD opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.